Greenwood building brings new life, opportunities for businesses

The historic Moton Hospital in Tulsa is under construction in the Greenwood District with plans to become a hub for entrepreneurial growth.

By: Kim Jackson

A piece of Tulsa history is now playing a role in revitalizing the Greenwood District.

The old Moton Hospital has been closed for many years, but now it is under construction to become the new Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton. It will be a hub for opportunities, partners and business.

Who It Will Help

It will help anyone who wants to start a business or improve the economy of the Tulsa community, according to Rose Washington Jones, CEO of the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation.

“What am I most excited about, even though it is a big $10 million project, is the knowledge that will be regained, the skills that will be developed here, and the businesses that I hope will change the face of north Tulsa and the infrastructure of Tulsa over the years to come,” she said.

What People Are Saying

Willie Sells remembers Greenwood when he was a teen and has worked at Tee’s Barbershop since 1985. He also remembers the old Moton Hospital.

“Willie, Jr. was born there Easter morning,” he said.

Sells says he would like to see more opportunities that will bring more jobs to Tulsa and Greenwood.

“Anything that brings jobs to the community is good for the city of Tulsa,” said Sells.

Who is Making This Happen

Some of the partners included the Black Wall Street Chamber, Microsoft, Black Tech Street and the Main Street Program.

City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper helped secure funding for the building renovations.

“This is, I will admit, my dream, to reestablish, rebuild black entrepreneurship, in the heart of Greenwood,” she said.

When Will It Open and What’s Next

This is Phase One, according to Hall Harper. She says the public can expect more announcements at a later time.

Washington Jones, who is managing the project with TEDC, says the building should be completed by February of 2026.

Rose Washington Jones and Vanessa Hall Harper check out construction at the Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton