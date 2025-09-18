Spartans reflect on bye week as they prepare for Choctaw with district play on the horizon

Bixby prepares for their home opener against reigning Class 6A-II state champions, Choctaw.

By: Ravin Ray

The Bixby Spartans are 2-0 so far this season and coming off a bye week and looking to end non-district play on a high note Friday night as they host Choctaw in their home opener.

Loren Montgomery says it's a big game as they face the reigning Class 6A-II state champions.

Q: You're coming off a bye week. What did that do for you guys?

A: To come into this last non-district game before district eight allowed us to heal, to heal up just a little bit and work on some things that we needed to. I think the big thing was for us to back off of our guys a little bit and get an extra week to install our game plan against Choctaw.

Q: I feel like every year we talked about your defense and how you guys don't give up very many points, and you've got under 30 that you've given up in two games. It feels like your defense is pretty sound so far?

A: Well, we're doing some good stuff. We got quite a few returning starters. And the main thing that I like about our defense right now is playing extremely hard, running to the ball. Obviously, a big game for our guys. The 6A-II champion going up against the 6A-I champion going against each other right here in Bixby. Yeah, it's a big matchup, I know matchup that a lot of people are going to want to see, especially on a week where a lot of teams have open weeks and aren't playing. We're expecting a good crowd. Military appreciation. And Choctaw is extremely well-coached as a bunch of Division-I players. It should be a great matchup in the first home game of the season for you guys.

Q: How big is it to have this as your home opener?

A: Well, we have a great environment here at Bixby on Friday nights to play. And, our kids are excited to play in front of their friends and families, and just everyone in the community basically comes out and supports them so well.

Q: What makes Choctaw so good?

A: Well, they got good players at nearly everywhere. And then I would also say they're extremely well coached. They're, they're a little bit unorthodox offensively and extremely aggressive defensively. You have to be well prepared and adjust on the fly.

Q: Looking forward, how is this game going to jumpstart you into that district play?

A: Well, I think it's important for us to go out and play well and, really, I think from our team standpoint, that's kind of the only thing that we're looking at right now is, is playing well on Friday night and taking the next step and playing great football.

Q: Well, what were some things that you emphasized working on during the bye week?

A: Well, so, penalties are a big thing for us, playing clean football. And, I think we did for the most part, the first couple of weeks until later in the game. And so I think some of our rotational guys, for them to maintain focus, you know, was huge because we play a lot of guys and, you know, maintaining our focus throughout the entire ball game is a big focus of ours.

Q: How big is it to have Jayson Moll now on your team? And continuing that run game that you guys do so well?

A: Well, he's electric, he's a dynamic player. He's got ten 400 speed. He's extremely physical, and so having an electric guy that you can hand the ball off to, I think, is just one more weapon on the offensive side of the ball.

The Spartans kick off on Friday at 7:00 p.m. against Choctaw before starting district play next week with Jenks as the opponent.