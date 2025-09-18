OHP wraps up Operation SAFE in Tulsa, clearing 64 homeless camps

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has completed Operation SAFE in Tulsa, clearing 64 homeless encampments and removing nearly 2 million pounds of debris from state-owned land in just two weeks. While state leaders call the initiative a success, others on the ground say it left confusion, displacement and more questions than answers.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Before and After Pictures from Operation SAFE

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Highway Patrol

"Safe From What?"

One of the areas cleared was under the bridge near Highway 244 and Maybelle, a spot still frequented by some experiencing homelessness. Paul Humphreys, who has lived in multiple camps across Tulsa, is one of them. He’s finally getting an apartment after more than two years on waitlists, but for now, he remains unhoused.

"Operation SAFE from what? I mean, what are they talking about, safe for themselves or from us? I don't see no safe in that," Humphreys said.

Shelters Caught Off Guard, Say Coordination Was Lacking

Local shelters say the sweeps were conducted with little warning, making it hard to provide support to those affected. Mack Haltom, CEO of the Tulsa Day Center, said his teams have been struggling to relocate and reconnect with some clients since the camps were cleared.

"You'll see some movement back into state properties... and private properties. We’re getting reports in South Tulsa of some people moving into private property areas as well," Haltom said.

Haltom says individuals may have lost crucial documents like IDs and birth certificates during the sweeps. He says homelessness is a complex issue that needs a long-term plan.

Displaced and Disheartened

Another man displaced by the operation, who identified himself as Scott, carries everything he owns in one bag to avoid losing it. He believes more could have been done to provide meaningful support.

"Maybe give us recreational skills, on-the-job training type stuff instead of throwing us into the state hospitals or whatever else they were doing," Scott said.

OHP: "We Gave Them Opportunities"

State troopers say the focus was law enforcement, but they did offer services at the beginning of the sweep. According to Lt. Mark Southall, only one person accepted the offer of services.

"We actually brought vans with us in the early days of this operation to haul homeless to the shelters or to the services that we offered," Southall said.

City's Long-Term Strategy: Safe Move Tulsa

While the state cleared camps from state-owned land, city officials say long-term solutions fall under Tulsa’s Safe Move Tulsa initiative. That plan includes:

Paying rent for 300 homeless individuals for one year Working toward "functional zero" homelessness within five years

"The mayor’s focus remains on the City’s Safe Move Tulsa Initiative with the goal of reaching functional zero homelessness in Tulsa." - City of Tulsa

Governor Stitt: "We Cleaned It Up. Now It's Up to Tulsa."

Governor Kevin Stitt said the goal of Operation SAFE was not to fix homelessness, but to make Tulsa’s state-owned land cleaner and safer. He made it clear that further enforcement will follow if needed.

"If people continue to break the law, they could be ticketed or arrested."

Advocates Call for Compassion and Planning

As the city and state now look to what comes next, many advocates emphasize the need for more coordination, compassion, and a strategic housing-first approach.