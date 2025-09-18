Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze praises OU QB John Mateer; Sooners acknowledge Auburn's weapons at wide receiver

Freeze admits the Sooners go as number 10 goes. Matter is second in the nation right now in total offense and Freeze had high praise for the standout QB earlier this week.

By: Justin Woodard

-

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze knows defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and his unit have their work cut out for them on Saturday in the Tigers and Sooners' respective SEC opener.

Oklahoma star quarterback John Mateer acknowledged on Monday that he has more film to watch on the Auburn defense, but his eyes had to light up watching the Baylor game.

The Tigers beat the Bears in week one, but Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robinson threw for over 415 yards. Auburn has been stout against the run, and the Sooners have had some issues getting their ground game going with the running backs. True Freshman Tory Blaylock, though, did have 100 yards and two touchdowns against Temple.

Freeze admits the Sooners go as number 10 goes. Matter is second in the nation right now in total offense, and Freeze had high praise for the standout QB earlier this week.

Freeze said, " He is very talented. “Runner, thrower, competitor, you can tell that team follows him, and he is their go-to guy in critical downs for whatever they need, and he has the ability to do it, and he's got good skill around him. Those receivers and the tight end (Jaren Kanak) are very talented, with a really good O-line and solid running backs."

Freeze added, "Again, if you watch the tape, you think this team is one of the special ones, and he's the large reason."

On the other side, the Sooners are set to face their former quarterback in Jackson Arnold. Arnold so far has thrown for over 500 yards, to go with eight total touchdowns.

The Tigers' passing game has yet to really explode, but they do have weapons, including Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. At 6'3, Coleman is a big play threat on the outside, and Singleton showed what he's capable of a couple of weeks ago, scoring two touchdowns against Ball State.

OU head coach Brent Venables had this to say, "Singleton is a new addition and really explosive playmaker. When he touches the ball, he has a chance to score. Coleman is elite; he had a good game against us last year. He has a big catch radius, he's super instinctive and can go up and get the football."

In last year's loss to the Sooners, the Tigers did throw for over 330 yards.