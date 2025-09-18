Tulsa celebrates 918 Day with festival, city tour and local deals

Tulsa celebrates 918 Day with festival, live music, food, cultural performances, local deals, and community pride.

By: Ethan Wright

Tulsa is marking 918 Day with music, food, cultural performances and community pride. From downtown festivals to citywide events, residents are coming together to celebrate the city and its people.

Festival returns to Chapman Green

The 918 Day Festival is back for its second year at Chapman Green park near 6th Street and Boston Avenue. The Downtown Tulsa Partnership is hosting the celebration, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The event will feature two stages of live entertainment, including R&B, Latin, electronic violin and traditional dance performances from the Tulsa Indian Club and Tulsa Powwow. More than 90 vendors and food trucks will line the streets, offering local goods and eats.

Community pride at the center

Tony Williams, known as “Mr. Greenwood,” is one of the festival’s emcees. He said the goal is to bring people together and highlight what makes Tulsa

“918 day is a celebration of all of the 918. From arts, music, business, you name it. This is a celebration, for all of us to be able to come together and feel proud of our city, our culture, and everything that represents,” Williams said.

Mayor launches city tour

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is also taking part in the day with his “Monroe on the Go” tour. He began Thursday morning at Emerson Elementary School and plans to visit eight schools, eight businesses and the Tulsa Fire Safety Training Center before wrapping up the day at Chapman Green.

Nichols is sharing updates on social media @monroefortulsa on Facebook and Instagram, and the Mayor’s Office is also hosting a 918 Day Passport Challenge on Saturday, a scavenger hunt-style event for families.

Local businesses offer 918 deals

In addition to events, several Tulsa businesses are offering 918-themed specials. Some of those include:

$9.18 seven-day MetroLink passes Local craft beer specials at Pump Bar $9.18 live print T-shirts and totes $9.18 select items at McNellie’s restaurants

Looking ahead

Organizers said last year’s festival drew about 1,500 people, and they expect an even bigger crowd this year. With performances, food and community pride on display, they hope the celebration continues to grow into a Tulsa tradition.