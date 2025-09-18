Tulsa area Pumpkin patches open: What to know before you go

Pumpkin patches and fall festivals across the Tulsa area are opening with hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking and seasonal treats for families to enjoy.

By: Brooke Cox

As autumn settles in, several pumpkin patches and fall festivals across the Tulsa area are ready to open their gates for family fun, photo ops and seasonal treats.

What to Know Before You Go

Prices vary widely depending on the venue and which activities you engage in. Some locations are mostly free (parking and admission), with charges for add-ons like rides, crafts or specialty pumpkins. Others require tickets or "packages." Bring cash as some vendors or specific activities may not accept cards. Some sites restrict pets or professional photo shoots without permits or passes. Check each patch’s calendar: closures (e.g. Mondays) or special events may affect availability. Evening or weekend hours tend to be more crowded, plan accordingly if you want more relaxed visits.

6060 S. Garnett Rd, Tulsa, Okla.

Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 2, 2025

Hours: 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday; closed Mondays.

The farm features over 20 attractions, corn maze(s), pumpkins, fall treats, grain train, face painting, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin blaster, weekend themes and so much more.

Admission is free for those who only want to purchase pumpkins. General admission is $14.99 for ages three and up.

3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr, Tulsa, Okla.

Dates: Sept. 18 through Oct. 30, 2025.

Garden hours Tuesday–Sunday are 10 a.m.–5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Highlights include a hay maze, pumpkin and gourd patch, a "Pumpkin House," scarecrow displays, photo opportunities, and "Bands & Blooms" live music nights.

There is an extra cost for the BOOtanical Experience booths for children ($12 non-member; $10 for members).

17138 S. Mingo Road, Bixby, Okla.

Dates/hours: Sept. 20 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no admission fee.

Attractions include a large animal farm, dark maze, a wagon/hay ride ($3 for kids; adults ride free with children), cane maze ($3/person), parakeet feeding ($4), pony and camel rides ($7).

Pumpkins and gourds are sold by type: mini pumpkins $1.49 each, pie pumpkins $4 each, jack-o-lanterns by weight (59¢ per lb regular, specialty varieties 69¢ per lb), plus straw and corn stalks ($10 each).

The patch also offers homemade fudge, jams, pickles, local honey, and other fall goodies. Pets are not allowed.

38512 US-75, Ramona, Okla.

Dates: Sept. 28 through Nov. 3.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1–6 p.m. Sundays.

The site features an 11-acre maze (with a mini-maze for little ones), pumpkin patch & decorating tent, hayrides, petting zoo, grain train rides, animal exhibits, giant slides, bounce houses, and much more.

"Blaster Tickets" are available for various activities; children 2 and under are free.

22350 W. 71st S., Sand Springs, Okla.

Opening date is Sept. 26

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in October

This patch offers over 20 free or low-cost activities, including a 15-acre corn maze, hayrides, a cow train, barnyard animals, duck races, slides, photo-ops, and a gift shop. It’s a rustic-feel experience with a slower pace, ideal for families wanting more relaxed fall scenery.

16792 E. 450 Rd., Claremore, Okla.

Dates: Sept. 23 - Nov. 8

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They will also be open on Oct. 27.

There is no admission or parking fee.

Activities include a walk through the pumpkin patch, over 60 indoor & outdoor games, petting barn, hay maze, wagon rides, photo-ops, fall flowers, farm store. Pumpkin prices start at about $1.50. Optional packages (mini, small, regular) available for purchase if you want things like wagon rides, crafts or take-home pumpkins.

39232 East 231 Street South, Porter, Okla.

Dates/hours: Sept. 27 through Oct. 26 on weekends (Saturdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sundays 1–6 p.m.), plus during Fall Break.

General admission includes access to hayrides to the pumpkin patch, pumpkin picking (off the vine), a large corn maze, a hay-bale maze, "Pumpkin Playland," sunflower fields, and photo ops. Apples are also pick-your-own.

17516 W. 8th St., Sand Springs, Okla. & 17902 S. Hwy 75, Mounds, Okla.

Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 2

Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Sand Springs: Entry fee of $3 per person includes photo ops and petting zoo. Additional fee ($10 per child) for full access to activities: tube slide, inflatables, kids hay maze, toddler zone, festival games, etc. Pumpkin picking only & photo ops under the canopy have no entry fee charge.

Glenpool: More extensive set of activities: trike track, super slide, corn maze, inflatable slide, etc. $10 covers these activities. Pumpkin picking only & photo ops under the canopy have no entry fee charge.