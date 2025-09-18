Woofstock returns to Jenks with pet adoptions, family fun

Woofstock returns to Jenks with pet adoptions, family activities and community fun at Riverwalk Crossing.

By: Brooke Cox

Woofstock, one of the largest pet adoption events in the region, returns Saturday at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is celebrating its 20th year.

Adoptions And Activities

Organizers say dozens of dogs will be available for adoption, with hopes of matching families and pets. Last year’s event helped more than 50 dogs find new homes.

Along with adoptions, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, and children’s activities such as face painting.

Griffin radio stations, including 98.5 The Bull with Tige & Daniel, will be at the event to meet listeners and support pet adoptions.

Attendees can also stop by booths for giveaways and pet-friendly treats.

Community Impact

The event is designed as both an adoption opportunity and a community gathering.

Even those not looking to adopt are encouraged to attend to enjoy the atmosphere and meet local rescue groups.