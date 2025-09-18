Former Inola band teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to student

Brennan Marcotte, a former Inola High School band director, was arrested Thursday on charges of possessing child pornography and making lewd proposals, following allegations of sending inappropriate text messages to former students and a troubling discovery on his phone.

By: David Prock, Reagan Ledbetter

A former Inola High School band director was arrested Thursday, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office identifies the former band director as 27-year-old Brennan Marcotte.

According to an arrest affidavit, in July, a former student reported to the Inola school superintendent that Marcotte had sent text messages to her describing students as “cute” or saying they “looked good.” That student has graduated from the school. The superintendent, Jeff Unrau, told investigators he also learned Marcotte had been communicating with a current 14-year-old student. Investigators say Marcotte made comments calling her babe and saying he loves her and misses her. According to investigators, Unrau called the Sheriff's Office immediately.

“The best example I can see of a school getting to us literally within minutes. As a matter of fact, the superintendent called me directly within minutes of his knowledge of the possibility of this incident when the accusations were all we had,” said Sheriff Scott Walton

Unrau confronted Marcotte, who admitted to sending the messages and cited a drinking problem, investigators said. The superintendent immediately notified law enforcement, which began an investigation. Marcotte resigned from his position with the school over the summer.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said a search of Marcotte’s phone uncovered 40 images of young women and girls, some of which appeared to be AI-generated, posing in a "lewd and lascivious manner."

“Somebody might have the idea that this AI-generated stuff doesn’t have a true victim. It gets just a little disturbing when you see where these people’s minds are at,” said Walton. "I mean, it’s my belief that we got a predator out of a school,” said Walton.

Deputies arrested Marcotte outside his home on Thursday on complaints of possession of child pornography and lewd proposals to a minor under 16.

Statement From Inola Public Schools On Former Band Director

Unrau released the following statement after the arrest:

"Inola Public Schools’ administration and board of education are aware of reports that Brennan Marcotte, a former employee of the district, has been charged with one or more alleged serious violations of the law. Mr. Marcotte resigned from his employment with the Inola Public Schools prior to the start of the current school year.

In July 2025, when the district became aware of reports regarding Mr. Marcotte’s conduct, Mr. Unrau immediately contacted law enforcement, and the district has continued to cooperate with them.

Because this matter involves a former employee, a law enforcement investigation and a criminal proceeding, it would be inappropriate for the Inola Public Schools to make any further comment on this matter at this time.

As always, our commitment is to educate our students in the safest possible environment and that is what we have done and will continue to do.

We will provide an update if and when we are able to do so.

-- Jeff Unrau, Superintendent"