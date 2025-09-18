Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to BOK Center for holiday show

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" holiday show to the BOK Center on Dec. 3, with band members honoring the legacy of founder Paul O’Neill.

By: Brooke Cox

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is preparing to bring its Ghosts of Christmas Eve show to the BOK Center in Tulsa this holiday season. Founding guitarist Al Pitrelli said the band’s success is rooted in late creator Paul O’Neill’s vision.

“I had nothing to do with it, I promise,” Pitrelli said. “This is just the chemistry of a family, of a great bunch of friends, of a great bunch of people who wanted to be part of Paul O'Neill's world.”

He added that O’Neill’s vision continues to guide them decades later. “He wanted it to last forever, and we're approaching at least the 4th decade of it,” Pitrelli said. “So I don't have an answer for you other than we're very grateful and very blessed, but this is all part of Paul's big picture.”

Kayla Reeves’ Journey

Vocalist Kayla Reeves, who joined the group as a teenager, reflected on her 15 years with the band.

“It's been the ultimate college,” Reeves said. “I found myself in another family. You know, Al took me under his wing. Paul took me under his wing. And I've just cherished every single moment from the very beginning.”

Reeves said honoring O’Neill during the show is particularly meaningful.

“Every time I get on that stage and sing the tribute for Paul, it's an honor to be able to have that segment in the show,” she said. “Because he meant so much to me and his story and the fact that he's still continuing to change people's lives and bring people together.”

Becoming Part Of The Band

Pitrelli said Reeves immediately proved she belonged.

“How long did it take? About 5 seconds,” Pitrelli said. “She opened her mouth and started singing and inspired all of us.”

He said younger performers like Reeves help keep the group fresh.

“Every younger generation that comes in kind of motivates us and inspires us older folks to even work harder and do better,” Pitrelli said. “She opens her mouth that there is no age difference between her and I. We drank from the same well.”

Holiday Tradition

Reeves said performing during the holidays gives the show added meaning.

“Sometimes the holidays can be bittersweet,” Reeves said. “And, you know, this show brings families together and it keeps growing year after year.”

Pitrelli added that the generational connection keeps the band strong. “That's why,” he said. “Because people love the story and they pass it on to their children. Just like we have generational members in this band, so does the audience.”

Show Information

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday, Dec. 3. at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.