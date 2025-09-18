How to enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of Greece in Tulsa

The Tulsa Greek Festival on September 18-20 is a cultural experience that lets you explore the sights, sounds, and flavors of Greece without leaving the city.

By: Alyssa Miller

The Tulsa Greek Festival is giving people the chance to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of Greece - no passport needed. The event, now in its 65th year, is September 18-20 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The History

Tulsa Greek Festival began in the 60s as a way to raise money.

"They started doing dinners to fundraise for the church, and it became an annual thing," said festival marketing chair Anastasia Boone.

Over the years, it has grown to include live music, traditional folk dancing, a Greek marketplace, and a KidZone.

"It is just a really nice vibe, a family feeling of joy, and as we say in Greek, kefi, or the spirit of the festival," Boone added.

The Entertainment

This year, the band, To Kefi, will be playing Greek tunes and live bouzouki music. There will also be performances from children in the church that make up several folk dance groups. They dress in full costume and do traditional dances that represent the different Greek islands.

"Every island and region has different costumes and different dances depending on the influences that came through their particular areas," said Boone.

Being a part of these annual performances has become a family tradition for many members of the church.

"It is a memory that I have growing up and being in this group," she continued, "So, we love seeing younger kids as they grow up getting to put on the new costume and do the dances that they have been watching their older siblings do."

The Food

Tulsa Greek Festival prides itself on having authentic Greek cuisine and sweets. Boone said the menu is crafted from family recipes.

"These are recipes that have been handed down for generations that we keep going every year," she said. "It is always really special when you know people are enjoying your Yia-Yia's potatoes or something like that."

Some of the favorites include the lamb dinner, souvlaki, gyros, potatoes, spanakopita, baklava, Kourabiedes, Finikia, Koulourakia, and Loukoumades.

Boone said, "Spanakopita are the little cheese and spinach pies that are wrapped in phyllo. Kourabiedes is the little powdered sugar cookie, Finikia is a cookie that is soaked in honey with nuts on top, Koulourakia is a little twisted, shortbread cookie, and Loukoumades are fried balls of dough that are soaked in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar."

Festival Information

The festival is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The church is at 1222 S Guthrie Ave. in Tulsa. You can purchase Opa!Bucks, which gives one adult free admission to the festival and $10 towards food and drink.

Otherwise, admission is $5 at the gate for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Parking is also free. For more information about the festival, visit their website.