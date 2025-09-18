Game Preview: Tulsa at Oklahoma State in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic, Keys, Where to Watch

Tulsa and Oklahoma State renew rivalry in Friday night's Turnpike Classic. Cowboys return home after splitting the first two games, while Golden Hurricane aims to avenge the conference-opening defeat

By: News On 6

Tulsa makes the short trip on Friday night for the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic, renewing its in-state rivalry with Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Golden Hurricane (1-2, 0-1 American) are looking to bounce back from a conference-opening loss to Navy, while the Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) return home after splitting their first two games of the season.

Storylines to Watch





Rivalry Renewed: This marks the 77th meeting between Tulsa and Oklahoma State, a series that dates back to 1914. OSU leads 44-27-5 and has won 10 straight since 1999. TU’s last win came in 1998, while its most recent victory in Stillwater dates back to 1951. Defensive Standouts: Linebacker Ray Coney ranks second nationally with 12.0 tackles per game, including two 14-tackle performances this season. Meanwhile, defensive back Elijah Green has been a turnover machine, leading the nation with three interceptions through three games. Booker’s Breakout: Wide receiver Zion Booker has been the Golden Hurricane’s top target, hauling in 23 receptions for 214 yards in three games. He’s averaging 7.7 catches per game, good for second in the AAC and top 10 nationally. Hayes at QB: Junior quarterback Baylor Hayes made his first career start against Navy, posting 189 passing yards with one touchdown pass and one rushing score. Back in Stillwater: Running back Dominic Richardson returns to Boone Pickens Stadium after beginning his career at Oklahoma State. He’s averaging nearly 100 yards per game and rushed for 142 in the opener against Abilene Christian.

Last Time Out

Tulsa dropped its conference opener at home to Navy, 42-23. TU jumped out to a 14-point first-quarter lead and forced three turnovers in the opening frame, including two Green interceptions. But Navy’s 21 unanswered points in the third quarter proved to be the difference.

Series History

All-Time: Oklahoma State leads 44-27-5 Last Meeting: OSU 45, Tulsa 10 (2024, Tulsa) Tulsa’s Last Win: 1998 (35-20 in Tulsa) Tulsa’s Last Win in Stillwater: 1951 (37-7)

Where to Watch & Listen

TV: ESPN — National broadcast with Anish Shroff, Andrew Ware, and Paul Carcaterra. Radio: Big Country 99.5 FM (Tulsa market) with Bruce Howard, Rick Couri, and Jeremie Poplin. Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT Friday night.

Takeaways: Tulsa Prepares for Oklahoma State in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic

With Friday night’s showdown in Stillwater just days away, Bruce Howard and Jeremie Poplin broke down where Tulsa stands heading into the in-state rivalry game with Oklahoma State. Here are the key takeaways:

1. Turning the Page After Navy

Tulsa’s coaches and players don’t have much time to dwell on last week’s loss to Navy.

“Coaches have this so often, the 24-hour rule. You celebrate or you commiserate, and then you review the tape. In the case of Navy, you might as well throw it in the trash can until the Army game,” Howard said.

2. Short Week vs. OSU’s Extra Prep

The Cowboys are coming off a bye, while Tulsa has just a few days to regroup.

“From a Tulsa perspective, I’ve never really viewed that as a positive with OSU having a full week to prepare while Tulsa is coming off of a short week,” Poplin noted.

3. Importance on Both Sides

This matchup matters for each program’s trajectory.

“I think both teams are kind of itching to go out there and get a victory in this ball game,” Howard said. “Whoever comes out Friday with a win is going to be feeling a whole lot better about themselves.”

4. The Good, the Bad & the Surprising

Tulsa’s season so far:

Good: Energy and buy-in from Trey Lamb’s young staff. Bad: Injuries and a few unlucky breaks, including costly penalties and missed opportunities. Surprising: Special teams have been a steady strength, highlighted by punter Angus Davies.

5. Keys to Friday Night

Both agreed that an early punch is critical in Stillwater.

“They’ve been playing audio of the paddles thumping all week long in practice,” Howard said. “A good early start is huge, because once momentum rolls downhill, it’s tough to stop—especially if OSU gets rolling early.”

Tulsa hasn’t beaten Oklahoma State since 1998 and hasn’t won in Stillwater since 1951. But with both teams eager to rebound, the 77th meeting in this series has the makings of another tight battle.