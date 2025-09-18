Game Preview: Tulsa at Oklahoma State in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic, Keys, Where to Watch

Thursday, September 18th 2025, 3:23 pm
Tulsa makes the short trip on Friday night for the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic, renewing its in-state rivalry with Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Golden Hurricane (1-2, 0-1 American) are looking to bounce back from a conference-opening loss to Navy, while the Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) return home after splitting their first two games of the season.
Tulsa dropped its conference opener at home to Navy, 42-23. TU jumped out to a 14-point first-quarter lead and forced three turnovers in the opening frame, including two Green interceptions. But Navy’s 21 unanswered points in the third quarter proved to be the difference.
With Friday night’s showdown in Stillwater just days away, Bruce Howard and Jeremie Poplin broke down where Tulsa stands heading into the in-state rivalry game with Oklahoma State. Here are the key takeaways:
Tulsa’s coaches and players don’t have much time to dwell on last week’s loss to Navy.
“Coaches have this so often, the 24-hour rule. You celebrate or you commiserate, and then you review the tape. In the case of Navy, you might as well throw it in the trash can until the Army game,” Howard said.
The Cowboys are coming off a bye, while Tulsa has just a few days to regroup.
“From a Tulsa perspective, I’ve never really viewed that as a positive with OSU having a full week to prepare while Tulsa is coming off of a short week,” Poplin noted.
This matchup matters for each program’s trajectory.
“I think both teams are kind of itching to go out there and get a victory in this ball game,” Howard said. “Whoever comes out Friday with a win is going to be feeling a whole lot better about themselves.”
Tulsa’s season so far:
Both agreed that an early punch is critical in Stillwater.
“They’ve been playing audio of the paddles thumping all week long in practice,” Howard said. “A good early start is huge, because once momentum rolls downhill, it’s tough to stop—especially if OSU gets rolling early.”
Tulsa hasn’t beaten Oklahoma State since 1998 and hasn’t won in Stillwater since 1951. But with both teams eager to rebound, the 77th meeting in this series has the makings of another tight battle.
