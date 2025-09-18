Women lead Habitat for Humanity build in Tulsa

Marking Tulsa's 918 Day, eight women-led teams partner with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in North Tulsa.

By: Madison Jones

As Tulsa marks 918 Day, Green Country Habitat for Humanity is bringing together eight women-led construction teams to help build four new homes in Tulsa.

Thursday morning, volunteers framed houses that will soon become homes for local families. It's all part of Habitat’s North Tulsa Initiative, which aims to build 250 new homes over five years.

“The four homes that we will raise today are part of our North Tulsa initiative,” said Cameron Walker, CEO of Green Country Habitat for Humanity. “It’s a commitment we made to the community.”

Breaking Ground and Breaking Barriers

While the construction work was front and center, the event also highlighted the unique challenges women face in both the construction industry and the path to homeownership. Gender wage gaps, higher interest rates, and tighter lending standards often make it more difficult for women — especially women of color to buy homes, according to Habitat for Humanity. Walker says events like this help change perceptions.

“So much of the construction industry really is male-focused,” Walker said. “People think it’s all men doing this, and it’s not. We partner with amazing women that own businesses in the construction industry. We've got civil engineers. We've got architects."

Volunteers and employees of energy company Williams, Essence Montgomery and Yteshe Fletcher, say there’s still work to be done, but progress is happening.

“I believe women who work hard can work just as well,” said Montgomery.

"At the rate we are growing in this industry, I believe it won’t be male-dominated,” Fletcher added. “We just need more women!”

Building Futures in Tulsa

For many volunteers, the day was about more than just construction — it was about helping families take a major step toward stability.

“Being able to build a home for someone in need," Fletcher said.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity says 70% of current clients are female heads of household or single female homebuyers. Habitat for Humanity also supports families beyond the build, offering financial literacy programs, down payment assistance, and access to low-interest loans.

For more information about Green Country Habitat for Humanity, click here.