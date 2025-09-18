Muskogee County family forced to leave home over fear oil is leaking inside

A Muskogee County family has been forced out of their house for three weeks because they say oil is leaking inside. A state agency is trying to figure out what the substance is, but records show the house was built hundreds of feet from a plugged oil well.

By: Cal Day

-

After saving up for years, Mitch and Kara Meredith were thrilled to buy their dream house in 2021. It was a new build near Fort Gibson, and the home the couple thought they’d live in to raise their two girls and newborn son.

However, the family has been forced out of their home for weeks because of severe damage. They first thought a pipe burst inside the master bathroom, but knew a leak had to be something worse since the mess kept coming, even after the water to the home was shut off.

“I called three different plumbers out here,” said Mitch. “Every one of them said this is not a plumbing issue. They believed in their minds by looking at it, this was oil.”

The couple took matters into their own hands. They drilled a hole in the side of their home to keep the house from flooding.

They pumped the dirty substance into their septic tank to make sure it didn’t go into their neighbor’s yard. The family moved everyone out of the house to get away from the smell.

In the three weeks since moving out, Mitch has made call after call to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and other state agencies. He has tried to get answers on whether the spill is really oil, and what to do next.

Commissioner Kim David wrote on social media that she was aware of the situation and getting regular updates. David said staff have visited the property to do a variety of tests and have remained in close contact with the Merediths throughout the process.

The couple says there have been a lot of visitors out to do testing, but they feel left out of the updates. Mitch said he paid for testing of his own that indicates it is oil leaking into the home.

The state’s online database shows an oil well was drilled in 1946 and plugged a year later, less than 500 feet from the family’s home. They have an idea of what they may be up against, but want to hear it for themselves.

“Find me the well that’s reported in this location. Find that well and prove to me that it hasn’t been uncapped,” said Kara. “Prove to me that it’s out there where it’s labeled on their map. Prove that to us so that we can move on and say that it is not that.”

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission declined an interview with News On 6. In a statement, it said the investigation into what the substance is is still ongoing.

The Merediths said they are out thousands of dollars already because of relocating and paying plumbing bills, and for testing. They hope to get some kind of answer soon.

“My girls haven’t been back in their home in three weeks,” said Kara. “They want to come home.”

There is an online fundraiser to help the family, which can be found here.