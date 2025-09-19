'I need her, her son needs her': Woman loses limbs after Okmulgee dog attack

A woman is in the hospital on Thursday after she was attacked by two dogs in Okmulgee. Janelle Scott's injuries were so severe, she had to have an arm and leg amputated.

By: Chloe Abbott

A woman is in the hospital on Thursday after she was attacked by two dogs in Okmulgee.

Janelle Scott's injuries were so severe, she had to have an arm and leg amputated.

What happened?

Janelle's mother, Cheryl Scott, said Janelle and her boyfriend were riding bikes to a friend's house last week when that friend's two pit bulls attacked her. Janelle's boyfriend was too far behind when the attack started.

Cheryl says Janelle knew the dogs' names and was calling them to stop, but they didn't. Janelle got away once, but one of the dogs caught her again and bit her thigh.

Her mother says Janelle's boyfriend tried to fight them off and then called for help.

"That's when my nightmare started because he texts me at 1:30 in the morning, telling me that she got attacked by dogs and she was flown to a hospital in Tulsa," said Cheryl.

The aftermath of the attack

Janelle has had several surgeries to remove her arm and leg, and could be looking at more surgeries.

Her mother says she knows recovery won't be easy, and Janelle will be in the hospital for months.

"When the nurse showed me limb by limb, she would pull the blanket back. It was terrible, I almost couldn't hold myself together," said Cheryl.

Doctors told them Janelle could lose her other leg, and that's when Janelle told her mother she was losing hope.

"I just tell her I love her constantly, that I need her, that her son needs her, and we're so thankful that she is still with us," Cheryl said.

As Janelle keeps fighting for her life, her mother won't leave her side.

"Even if I lose my job, I will still be here. She means the world to me, she's my only daughter," she said.

What's next?

News On 6 called the Okmulgee Police to find out what happened to the dogs, or if anyone will be held responsible. Police sent the following statement:

"On September 9th at approximately 10:57 p.m., OPD officers responded to the area of 1017 E 12th in reference to a person who had been bitten by a dog.

Officers arrived in the area and could hear someone yelling from a wooded area nearby this location. Officers made their way down a trail into the wooded area and discovered a female suffering from significant and severe injuries. Officers immediately began to provide emergency field care to the victim and requested an ambulance to the location.

The victim, Janelle Scott, was transported from the scene and transferred by medical helicopter to Tulsa St. Francis.

Officers spoke to the reported boyfriend of Janelle Scott. He reportedly arrived at this location some moments after the attack and tried to assist Ms. Scott. During this time, he was also charged by the dog and attacked. This particular dog was killed during the physical altercation with the boyfriend.

Officers did locate the deceased dog in that area and evidence on the dog indicates that it was involved in the attack.

This location has a homeless/transient encampment. There is an RV-type trailer located in this area, and it is reported that the dog(s) were kept within this trailer. This trailer had reportedly been broken into at some point in the evening, which may have released the animals from confinement.

OPD is still conducting further investigation at this time."

The family has set up a GoFundMe here.