FC Tulsa looks to clinch first playoff berth since 2021 with win at Oakland Roots SC

FC Tulsa on the cusp of its first playoff berth since 2021 with a victory against Oakland Roots SC this Saturday. With six matches left, the team also chases several club records.

By: Scott Pfeil

FC Tulsa's three-match road trip continues this Saturday, as the Western Conference leaders head west to take on Oakland Roots SC. This will be the second meeting this season between the two clubs. Back on April 12th at ONEOK Field, Owen Damm scored his 1st career USL goal, but Tulsa fell 2-1. FC Tulsa can clinch its first playoff berth since 2021 with a victory.

Chasing History

With just 6 matches left in the season, FC Tulsa is chasing several club records:

Most Wins: 14 (2017, 2021) – Current: 13 Most Points: 47 (2021) – Current: 46 Fewest Defeats: 11 (2015) – Current: 4 Most Goals Scored: 49 (2015, 2021) – Current: 39 Fewest Goals Conceded: 46 (2015, 2017) – Current: 26

Tulsa Remains In 1st Place

Thanks to the 3 points earned with the win at New Mexico last Saturday, FC Tulsa maintains its 1st place lead in the USL's Western Conference. Tulsa is now 13-7-4 on the season, with 46 points through 24 matches. Oakland Roots SC is in 10th place in the Western Conference with 25 points through 23 matches.

Race To The Playoffs

FC Tulsa can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Oakland on Saturday. It would be their first trip to the playoffs since 2021. Tulsa has a 99% percent chance of making the postseason, and they are projected to finish in 1st place with 62.2 points.

How To Watch

Kickoff is at 9:00 p.m. CT, and you can watch the game on ESPN+.