918 Day Festival celebrates Tulsa with music, art, and community

Tulsa’s 918 Day Festival returned with music, dance, food, and more than 80 local vendors. Mayor Monroe Nichols and Tulsa artists shared their pride in the city during the celebration at Chapman Green.

By: Sam Carrico

-

The 918 Day Festival returned for a second year on Thursday, bringing together Tulsa artists, dancers, and vendors for a big celebration. Organizers say it's all about celebrating the rich arts and culture our city has to offer.

Mayor Nichols Highlights City Pride

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols visited several locations across the city today to celebrate 918 Day.

"I think it's so we can all celebrate what's special about our city together," he said.

He visited nine schools, one "big adventure," and eight local businesses, all leading up to the second annual 918 Day Festival. The Downtown Tulsa Partnership hosted the festival at Chapman Green near 6th and Boston.

"The main thing is having pride in all of us, and that is why this was created," said emcee Tony Williams.

Festival Showcases Local Artists and Vendors

This year featured music and dance performances while local food trucks and vendors lined the streets.

"I love Tulsa. I've lived here my whole life, and I especially love the Arts District," said Jen Boyd Martin with 108 Contemporary. "I love that it's very welcoming and that people of all backgrounds can come and experience the arts."

There were nine performers across two stages and more than 80 vendors, including Cordero Thompson.

Tulsa Artists Share Their Stories

"I started doing spray paint in 2014. That's when I sold my first one for $5 on the corner of Main and Reconciliation. And that changed my life," said Thompson.

Born and raised in Tulsa, this was his first year having a booth at the 918 Day Festival.

"It's really amazing that they were able to pull this off and that they're willing to pull this off for all of us artists and creatives," he said.

But he says it won't be his last.

"It's a blessing that I've been able to sit here and watch all this development, watch so many renowned people take an interest in Tulsa to help it grow," he said.

The 918 Day celebrations aren't over yet. On Saturday, the city is holding a scavenger hunt across town to further highlight local businesses. People who participate in the scavenger hunt are asked to wear Tulsa gear and can enter to win a 918 Day giveaway.