Tulsa County Jail warns families of inmates about phone scam

The Tulsa County Jail is warning families of inmates to be on alert scammers are posing as bondsmen to try to steal money over the phone.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Scammers are calling family members of inmates at the Tulsa County Jail, pretending to be bondsmen. They claim they can get a loved one out of jail, but only if the family pays money over the phone.

“We started getting these calls earlier in the week,” said Major Marcus Berry, Assistant Jail Administrator. “Basically it’s a family member calling and saying, ‘Hey, someone called me and told me if I paid them money, they would bond my loved one out.’”

How do scammers find families to target?

Scammers use publicly available information. The Tulsa County Jail's new jail management system updates inmate information in real time. Once someone is booked, their name and basic info are visible online. From there, scammers use online tools to search for addresses and phone numbers of family members, then call pretending to help.

Why do people fall for it?

Because it preys on emotion.

“The first thing anybody wants to do is to get their loved one out of jail,” Berry said. “So the quickest way to do that is to get them bonded out.”

People may act quickly and emotionally without verifying that the call is legitimate.

How much money are scammers asking for?

Recently, a scammer requested $1,500 over the phone. In past cases, victims have lost as much as $4,000. One woman even lost her entire monthly pension check after falling for the scam.

“She tried to bond her grandson out, who wasn’t even in jail,” Berry said.

What should you do if you get one of these calls?

Hang up — it’s a scam.

NEVER pay bond money over the phone.

NEVER trust someone who contacts you out of the blue asking for money.

“No one from the Tulsa County Jail or any bondsman will call you asking for money,” Berry said.

What is the correct way to bond someone out of jail?

✅ Visit a bond company in person

OR

✅ Go to the Bonds & Release window at the Tulsa County Jail

It is never done over the phone.

If you’re unsure or believe you’ve been targeted, contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office directly.