Fulton Street Books & Coffee says farewell after 5 years in Tulsa

Thursday, September 18th 2025, 8:53 pm
Fulton Street Books and Coffee announced it's closing its doors after five years. The store, located at 21 N. Greenwood Avenue, called this year its final Tulsa chapter.
Since opening, Fulton Street has been more than a bookstore. The business described itself as a “corner of community, resistance, joy and literary magic,” offering a space for conversations, celebrations and creativity.
Over the years, Fulton Street says it's given thousands of free books to children, served coffee and matcha, and hosted events that brought authors, thinkers and artists to Tulsa. Fulton Street also operates a kiosk inside Terminal B at Tulsa International Airport.
Fulton Street thanked supporters for standing by the store over the past five years, saying, “We’ve done a lot with a little — and we’ve done it together. Tulsa, we love y’all! Thank you for rocking with us, rooting for us, and showing up.”
Fulton Street emphasized that this is not the end of its story. The owner says they have “exciting things ahead” and are asking supporters to stay tuned for a final farewell.
