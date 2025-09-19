U2 named 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize honorees

U2 will receive the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa on Oct. 21, honoring the band’s decades-long commitment to social justice through music. Bono and The Edge will accept the award on behalf of the group during a special event hosted by the Woody Guthrie Center.

By: Jeromee Scot

-

One of the most influential rock bands in the world is set to receive a special honor in Tulsa next month.

Irish rock band U2 has been named the 2025 recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. Bono and The Edge will accept the award on behalf of the group during a special event on Oct. 21 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

The award recognizes artists who carry forward the legacy of Oklahoma-born folk icon Woody Guthrie by using their platform to promote justice, equality and human dignity through music.

A legacy of music with purpose

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 has spent nearly five decades making music rooted in activism. The band is known not only for iconic albums like The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, but also for raising awareness on global issues including poverty, war and human rights.

Their songs, including Pride (In the Name of Love), One, and Walk On, echo the same ideals that Guthrie sang about: love, hope, justice and equity.

Bono and The Edge return to Cain’s Ballroom

This marks the first time Bono and The Edge will return to Cain’s Ballroom since U2’s 1981 performance during The Boy tour. Now, more than four decades later, they will return to accept the honor and participate in an onstage conversation about the band’s music and impact.

More recently, U2 performed at Tulsa's BOK Center in 2018.

Woody Guthrie Center: ‘They embody the mission’

“U2 embodies the mission of the Woody Guthrie Prize, using music to confront injustice and inspire action,” said Cady Shaw, senior director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “By presenting the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize to U2, we honor a legacy of music that continues to challenge who we are and connect us the world over.”

The center also announced that the award ceremony will include remarks from Woody Guthrie’s granddaughter, Anna Canoni, who will speak on behalf of the Guthrie family.

How to attend

A limited number of experience packages will be available for sponsors and members of the Woody Guthrie Center. For more information, contact support@woodyguthriecenter.org.