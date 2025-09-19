Tulsa launches first-ever Tech Week: 100 free events, 6 days

Join Tulsa’s first-ever Tech Week—experience a unique blend of AI, cybersecurity, podcasting, and entrepreneurship discussions across 26 venues. Make your mark on Tulsa's vibrant tech evolution from Sept 22-27.

By: Ethan Wright

Tulsa is stepping into the spotlight with its first-ever Tech Week—a six-day, citywide celebration of technology, innovation, and the people driving Tulsa’s growing tech scene.

From Sept. 22 through 27, more than 100 free events will take place across Tulsa County, turning the city into an “open house” of technology, creativity, and collaboration.

Not Your Typical Tech Conference

Founder Tai Nehisi says Tulsa Tech Week isn’t a conference, expo, or festival. Instead, it’s a distributed, community-powered experience:

“Tulsa Tech Week is a celebration of the people, the culture, the community, the innovation and the technology of the city and county of Tulsa. It is not a festival, nor is it a conference or an expo. This is a globally distributed event where partners of Tulsa Tech Week are providing an experience in their own spaces, like an open house.” – Tai Nehisi

Why Tulsa?

Tulsa was recently designated as one of just 13 official federal tech hubs in the U.S.—a recognition that came with more than $100 million in federal and private investment.

Organizers say Tech Week is designed to build on that momentum while making technology accessible to everyone.

“Technology cuts across race, ethnicity, gender, neighborhood, everything because everyone uses it in order to get through their day to day lives. So every Tulsan has a contribution to make and shaping the use of technology in their lives.” – Tai Nehisi

What to Expect at Tulsa Tech Week

More than 90 community partner are teaming up to make the week inclusive and interactive.

Here’s a look at what’s planned:

100+ free events across Tulsa and Tulsa County 26 venues hosting everything from panels to networking mixers Topics ranging from AI and cybersecurity to podcasting and entrepreneurship A mix of webinars, workshops, and social events designed for industry leaders and everyday Tulsans alike

When & Where

📅 Dates: Monday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 27

📍 Locations: 26 venues across Tulsa County

💻 Registration: Organizers encourage people to sign up early for events they want to attend

How to Join the Celebration

Tulsa Tech Week is free and open to everyone—but spots for some events may fill quickly.

👉 You can view the full schedule and register for events at Tulsatechweek.ai.