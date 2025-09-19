City of Tulsa dips into savings after revenue fails to meet planned spending

Tulsa's latest audit reveals a $15.2 million budgeted spending deficit and more than $21 million in unbudgeted financial needs and obligations, prompting concerns over sustainability of city spending and revenue sources in future years. The city’s new FY 2026 audit plan, shaped by resident input through the Evaluate the 918 campaign, prioritizes transparency and public involvement.

By: Jeromee Scot

A recent audit from the City of Tulsa reveals the city spent more than $15 million above its planned budget last fiscal year. The city says it used money from its General Fund Balance to cover the difference.

While city leaders address ongoing financial challenges, the next round of audits will look very different because Tulsa residents helped shape them.

The Office of the City Auditor has released its Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Audit Plan, and for the first time, it was built with direct input from the public.

Budget Shortfall and Unplanned Spending

The audit of Tulsa’s FY 2025 general fund shows the city planned for $393.6 million in revenue but spent $408.9 million, so the city used $15.2 million deficit from its General Fund Balance to cover the difference. That figure doesn’t include $21 million in additional financial needs not included in the official budget.

Among the unbudgeted costs:

$1.9 million in fire department raises and fitness pay $844,000 in police compensation increases $624,000 in legal department raises $159,000 in other employee wage increases

The report also notes that the deficit would have been significantly higher had the city fully funded all open police positions or phased out certain grant dependencies and attrition-based hiring methods.

Tulsa's Sales Tax Rate Lags Behind Peers

Sales tax is Tulsa’s primary funding source, yet the city’s 3.65% rate is lower than many surrounding cities:

Glenpool: 5.10% Collinsville: 4.80% Owasso, Bixby, and Sand Springs: 4.05%

With lower tax revenue and rising expenses, the audit suggests Tulsa may need to reassess how it balances its budget.

Residents Help Set the 2026 Audit Agenda

For the first time, Tulsa residents had a direct hand in shaping the city’s upcoming audit priorities through the Evaluate the 918 campaign, a community engagement effort led by the Office of the City Auditor earlier this year.

“We heard from Tulsa residents about what matters most, and we used that input to craft a plan that reflects both community priorities and operational risks inside the City of Tulsa,” said Nathan Pickard, Tulsa’s City Auditor.

Through surveys and interviews, residents and city employees identified key areas of concern. Their top responses, including homelessness, road maintenance, and customer service, helped inform the FY 2026 Audit Plan, which includes 21 targeted audit topics beginning in July 2025.

“City auditing has traditionally been a quiet, internal process,” said Pickard. “This approach opens the door and brings residents into the conversation. Our goal is to make sure the work we do directly addresses the actual needs of Tulsans.”

What’s Next for Tulsa Residents

The Office of the City Auditor is encouraging community members to stay involved as the 2026 audit process begins. Residents are invited to:

Review the full FY 2026 Audit Plan Volunteer for focus groups or interviews Share feedback online

To learn more or get involved, visit www.tulsacityauditor.org/2026-audit-plan.