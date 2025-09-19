Teams compete in Tulsa Shootout Against Hunger to provide 34,000 meals for homeless

John 3:16 Mission is holding its 19th annual Shootout Against Hunger to help prevent hunger and homelessness in Tulsa.

By: Alyssa Miller

Teams are competing on Friday in a Shootout Against Hunger to help prevent hunger and homelessness in Tulsa. The sporting clays event is a fundraiser for John 3:16 Mission. "We are combating compassion fatigue and finding new ways for people to contribute and this is a great solution to that," said CEO & Lead Pastor Steven Whitaker.

The nonprofit estimates the money raised will provide more than 34,000 meals to Tulsa's unhoused population and others in need. The remaining funds will support the John 3:16 Mission in its efforts to provide shelter, care, recovery, and support to guests and families in need. Whitaker said, "We have worked really hard over the last few years to make our a front door a place where somebody who is newly homeless and scared to death, feels welcome and like there is hope for the next steps."

Shootout Against Hunger

This is the 19th annual Shootout Against Hunger. Teams sign up to compete in sporting clays to raise money to support John 3:16 Mission's programs.

"There are about 14 stations out on the course and it just has clays that fly every which way, or maybe even some that bounce on the ground, that kind of simulate what a hunter might experience in the field," added Whitaker.

The event is at the Jack Graves Sporting Clay Complex at Zink Ranch in Skiatook.

Operation SAFE

Whitaker said around the same time Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt began Operation SAFE, which cleared out homeless camps on state property in Tulsa, more people started showing up at the Mission's door. "Over the last few weeks, we have had about 60 first time guests at our shelter," he continued, "That is a large number, we have maybe 5 or 10 over a month's time typically."

In turn, he said it has created an opportunity for the Mission to help new people. "We could argue over whether that was a dignified process, but it has been an opportunity for John 3:16 to take people that have not been there and encourage them to go into our recovery program, which they may not know about or understand, or into housing," said Whitaker.

John 3:16 Mission

The goal of John 3:16 Mission is to reclaim lives and restore hope to homeless and at-risk men, women, and children as it ministers to their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs.

The nonprofit is always in need of volunteers or donations. To learn more visit their website.