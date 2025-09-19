RSU GOLD Program cannon firing set for OMA reunion in Claremore

Rogers State University’s GOLD Program will fire a historic 1927 cannon and host a Black Hawk helicopter landing during the Oklahoma Military Academy Reunion in Claremore this weekend.

By: Brooke Cox

Members of Rogers State University’s GOLD Program will fire blank rounds from a historic cannon Friday and Saturday as part of the Oklahoma Military Academy Reunion.

The 1927 75mm Howitzer will fire at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, and around noon Saturday, Sept. 20, on the RSU Claremore campus. Additional rounds may also be fired Saturday morning during the reunion’s activities.

The university says Black Hawk helicopter is scheduled to arrive and land Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot across from Preparatory Hall.

The cannon firing honors the Oklahoma Military Academy and former cadets, as the academy had a similar cannon that was traditionally fired each morning when the school was in operation.

Officials said the firing will be highly supervised, and community members should be aware of the noise to avoid alarm.