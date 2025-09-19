The Bison Band set for busy September in Green Country

Hop on the musical journey with The Bison Band—performing their hit 'Horses and Hollars' at various Green Country locations this September.

By: Brooke Cox

The Bison Band has a packed schedule in Green Country this month.

The group will perform Sept. 20 at Cain’s Ballroom for The Bison Bash. They’ll return Sept. 25 to the Tulsa State Fair with shows at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Tent.

The band will close out the month Sept. 27 at the Pretty Good at Drinking Beer BBQ Festival in Broken Arrow.

The video features the band performing their original song, "Horses and Hollars," from Noise Town in downtown Tulsa.

For more information on upcoming shows, visit thebisonmusic.com.