Health benefits of spaying or neutering your pets

Spaying and neutering pets not only prevents unwanted litters but also reduces the risk of serious health issues and improves behavior.

By: Brooke Cox

For decades, Bob Barker ended The Price Is Right with the reminder to "help control the pet population, have your pet spayed or neutered."

Veterinarians say the benefits go far beyond preventing unwanted litters.

Preventing Life-Threatening Conditions

Dr. Rebekah Hartfield, a veterinarian in Holdenville, said one of the most serious risks for pets left intact is pyometra, an infected uterus that can become life-threatening.

"Dogs and cats that are left intact…can develop an infected uterus. That can be life-threatening very quickly," Hartfield said.

Reducing Cancer Risks

Spaying also lowers the risk of breast and ovarian tumors, particularly in cats and dogs that have gone through heat cycles.

"Cats that have their first heat cycle, their chances of having mammary cancer increase significantly," Hartfield said.

Behavioral and Lifestyle Benefits

Spaying or neutering can also help pets avoid roaming or unwanted behaviors associated with mating instincts.

"Your pet when they're in heat or if you have a male that's intact, they're going to roam," Hartfield said.

Long-Term Health Considerations

Hartfield emphasized that spaying and neutering contribute to a longer, healthier life, though timing can vary based on breed.

"There are some studies that show in larger breed dogs, leaving them intact is actually beneficial for their bones and for their joints," she said.

Costs and Recovery

The cost of the procedure varies by clinic, but many offer discounted options. Recovery typically requires restricting activity for 7 to 10 days.

"My clinic in Mannford offers discount spays and neuters every Saturday," Hartfield said. "No running, jumping, playing for at least 7 to 10 days to make sure that we heal appropriately."

For details on spaying and neutering services, visit Dr. Hartfield’s website at www.doctorhartfield.com.