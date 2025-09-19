Beloved Claremore taco restaurant fighting to stay open, asking community for help

Local franchise owner fights to keep Claremore's revered Taco Tico open amidst uncertainty from building sale—find out how you can show support.

By: Madison Jones

A beloved neighborhood staple in Claremore is at risk of closing its doors after decades of serving up tacos and memories. Taco Tico, a long-standing favorite among locals, now faces an uncertain future as the building it operates in has been listed for sale.

Q: Why is Taco Tico's future in jeopardy?

Taco Tico’s Claremore location, a franchise run by Jon Ellis, is under threat because the building it operates in has been put up for sale by its out-of-state owner, according to Ellis.

Ellis, who’s been part of the franchise for 40 years, says he found out about the sale when a customer showed him the listing on their phone.

“It was a customer who actually showed me on their phone that it was for sale, and I had no idea,” Ellis said.

Ellis currently leases the building and has owned the Claremore franchise since 2008.

Q: How far do customers go to support this location?

Matt Weintz drives an hour each way from Bartlesville just to get his Taco Tico fix.

“At least once a week, guaranteed for sure. Sometimes twice a week. Sometimes three times a week,” Weintz said. “It’s exactly the same as it was back in ‘87. It’s just priceless.”

Ellis says he has people visiting their location from all over the state of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Q: What is Ellis doing to try to save the restaurant?

In a determined effort to keep the franchise open, Ellis is trying to buy the building himself, but the price is steep. He said he needs a $70,000 down payment.

He's even taken the step of putting his truck up for sale and selling other assets of his to raise funds. He says the building's owner hasn't given a definitive timeline, but Ellis added he needs to have the funds soon.

Q: How can the community help?

Ellis is now turning to the very people who’ve helped make Taco Tico a staple for generations — the community. Ellis has set up a GoFundMe. If you'd like to help, click here. You can also give a cash donation at the counter inside the Claremore location.

News On 6 reached out to the building's current owner for comment but has not yet received a response.