Green Country tire shop owner out thousands of dollars after fraudulent checks used

An Oklahoma tire shop owner says a man has stolen several thousands of dollars' worth of tires from three of his shops across the state using fake checks. One of the shops is in Sapulpa, and Sapulpa police say they are investigating and looking for the suspect.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Jeff Webster owns Take Ten Tire and Service, a commercial truck tire shop, and says the man has hit his stores in Oklahoma City, Ponca City and Sapulpa and tried to hit his store in Stillwater, but employees caught on.

"Same MO"

Webster says he uses the same MO and comes in on Saturdays or right before closing.

Webster says the man wears a safety vest and comes in saying he is a trucking company owner or an employee and needs to pick up truck tires.

"Just comes in, knows exactly what he's doing. I need a drive tire, or a steer tire, or a pair of them," said Webster.

Fraudulent checks

Webster says each time the man has presented a check with the name of a trucking company on it, that Take Ten has done business with in the past, so employees didn't question it. But, he says the checks are fake and not tied to any bank account.

Webster also says the man has driven the same jeep and trailer each time to haul away the tires.

"Just very comfortable what he was doing, acted like he knew what he was doing. Here's the check, thank you. Load them up and leave, and the first two really caught us off guard. Then, when he tried to hit our Stillwater location, we had done some internal memos, and the young man that works there caught on to that," said Webster.

Webster says he's sharing his story to warn other tire shop owners across the state.

If you have any information, call Sapulpa Police.