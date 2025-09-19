University of Tulsa student club hosts watch party for OSU game

Football fans across Oklahoma are getting excited for the Turnpike Classic, as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane travel up the road to Stillwater to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

By: Amy Slanchik

-

Not everyone is making the 73-mile drive to Boone Pickens Stadium, so some students are gathering on TU’s campus at the student union.

There is a watch party on the second floor, hosted by the Chaos Student Section Club.

The last time TU won against OSU was in 1998, but that’s not stopping students from having school spirit and hope.

At Friday night’s watch party, students can expect free pizza and t-shirts and watch the game on a big screen.

“They can expect chaos. We’re hoping to do a little halftime talk up, what to expect for the rest of the month and some of our future games. Things to expect for next weekend‘s home match, and there will be free food and then tailgate games,” Chaos Student Section President Cheyenne Douglas said.

The watch party will wrap up when the game ends, about 10 p.m. Friday night.

News On 6 is not aware of any official alumni watch parties in Tulsa.