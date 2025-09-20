FINAL: Tulsa defeats OSU 19-12; First win over Cowboys since 1998

FINAL: The Golden Hurricane win in Stillwater against the Cowboys for the first time since 1951, while OSU falls to 1-2 on the season.

Tulsa scored a statement win in the Turnpike Classic Friday night, defeating Oklahoma State 19-12 at Boone Pickens Stadium for the Golden Hurricane’s first victory over the Cowboys since 1998 and first in Stillwater since 1951.

GUNDY POSTGAME:

Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes, making the start in place of the injured Kirk Francis, finished 23-of-36 for 219 yards and a touchdown, managing long, methodical drives that kept the OSU defense off balance. Running back Dominic Richardson, facing his former team, carried the ball 31 times for 146 yards, helping the Golden Hurricane control the ground game.

OSU struggled to sustain drives, with quarterback Zane Flores completing 25/40 passes for just 214 yards. The Cowboys’ only touchdown came on a 7-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter, but a failed two-point conversion kept them down by two possessions. Kicker Logan Ward added a 49-yard field goal late in the fourth to make it 19-12, but OSU could not recover the deficit in the final seconds.

Tulsa built its lead behind three field goals from Seth Morgan, including a 47-yarder late in the second quarter, and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Presely in the first quarter. The Golden Hurricane defense forced multiple turnovers in the second half, including a fumble by Richardson recovered by OSU and a failed fourth-and-1 conversion near the Tulsa goal line.

Tulsa improves to 2-2 on the season, while Oklahoma State falls to 1-2.

LIVE UPDATES:

FINAL: Oklahoma State 12 | Tulsa 19

4Q: OSU got the much-needed defensive hold, but was unable to score on the following possession. With under a minute left, Tulsa coach Tre Lamb elected to try a 50-yard field goal that was missed. Now, OSU has just 25 seconds to score a touchdown and convert the extra point to tie the game and force overtime.

The Tulsa offense has slowed down, while the OSU offense is picking up steam now with about 6 minutes to go in Stillwater. OSU Kicker Logan Ward just made a 49-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game, 19-12.

The OSU defense needs a stop for a chance to tie.

Quarterback Zane Flores leads OSU on a 7-play, 65-yard scoring drive, but a failed two-point conversion keeps the Cowboys down two possessions, 19-9.

3Q: TU and OSU ended the quarter exchanging possessions.

OSU turned it over on downs after Flores scrambled on 4th and 10, then the defense forced a fumble on running back Dominic Richardson. OSU failed to convert a 4th and 1 at the TU 5-yard line.

The Tulsa offense remains consistent and kicks a field goal to take a 19-3 lead following the first possession of the second half.

HALFTIME:

Tulsa leads Oklahoma State 16-3 at halftime of the Turnpike Classic at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Tulsa controlled the first half behind three field goals from kicker Seth Morgan, including a 47-yarder late in the second quarter. The Golden Hurricane also scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Presely in the first quarter.

STATS:

Tulsa QB Baylor Hayes: 16/25, 182 yards, 1 TD pass

OSU QB Zane Flores: 8/13, 45 yards

Tulsa RB Dom Richardson: 16 carries, 44 yards.

OSU RB Rodney Fields Jr.: 9 carries, 42 yards.

Oklahoma State’s only points came on an early 35-yard field goal by Logan Ward. The Cowboys’ offense, led by quarterback Zane Flores, struggled to sustain drives and managed just three points despite several possessions in Tulsa territory.

TU quarterback Baylor Hayes, making his first start in place of the injured Kirk Francis, helped steady the offense with long, methodical drives. Tulsa outgained OSU on the ground behind running back Dominic Richardson, who is facing his former team.

2Q: Flores and the OSU offense continue to struggle and are forced to punt after just three plays. Tulsa took advantage and drove 41 yards in 11 plays but had to settle for another Morgan field goal, this time from 47 yards, to extend the lead 16-3. OSU is now driving with two minutes remaining in the half at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Tulsa started the second quarter with a drive lasting 5:43 over 15 plays, ending with a 38-yard field goal from kicker Seth Morgan. Tulsa extends the lead, 13-3.

1Q:

On the next possession for OSU, the Cowboys went just 19 yards in 9 plays and punted back to TU after electing to run on 3rd and 13.

Following a quick 3-and-out for the Cowboys, Tulsa went 60 yards in 15 plays and settled on a 27-yard field goal from Seth Morgan to put TU up 10-3.

Tulsa responds with a 6-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Presely. Tulsa leads 7-3 with 9:41 left in the 1st quarter.

Oklahoma State received the kickoff to begin the game and drove into Golden Hurricane territory quickly before the defense stood tall and forced a 35-yard field goal by Ward. OSU leads 3-0.

Tulsa and Oklahoma State both enter tonight’s Turnpike Classic looking for a season-defining win.

News On 6’s John Holcomb and Jeremie Poplin say the matchup comes down to three keys.

Both teams need to establish an identity through the passing game after struggling to generate big plays downfield in the first two weeks.

Tulsa holds the edge in the run game, averaging more than 180 rushing yards per game behind Dominic Richardson. At quarterback, TU will start Baylor Hayes with Kirk Francis out due to a concussion, while OSU’s Zane Flores looks to bounce back after throwing back-to-back pick-sixes at Oregon.

Watch live on ESPN or listen on the radio at Big Country 99.5.

Tulsa makes the short trip on Friday night for the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic, renewing its in-state rivalry with Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Golden Hurricane (1-2, 0-1 American) are looking to bounce back from a conference-opening loss to Navy, while the Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) return home after splitting their first two games of the season.

Storylines to Watch





Rivalry Renewed: This marks the 77th meeting between Tulsa and Oklahoma State, a series that dates back to 1914. OSU leads 44-27-5 and has won 10 straight since 1999. TU’s last win came in 1998, while its most recent victory in Stillwater dates back to 1951. Defensive Standouts: Linebacker Ray Coney ranks second nationally with 12.0 tackles per game, including two 14-tackle performances this season. Meanwhile, defensive back Elijah Green has been a turnover machine, leading the nation with three interceptions through three games. Booker’s Breakout: Wide receiver Zion Booker has been the Golden Hurricane’s top target, hauling in 23 receptions for 214 yards in three games. He’s averaging 7.7 catches per game, good for second in the AAC and top 10 nationally. Hayes at QB: Junior quarterback Baylor Hayes made his first career start against Navy, posting 189 passing yards with one touchdown pass and one rushing score. Back in Stillwater: Running back Dominic Richardson returns to Boone Pickens Stadium after beginning his career at Oklahoma State. He’s averaging nearly 100 yards per game and rushed for 142 in the opener against Abilene Christian.

Last Time Out

Tulsa dropped its conference opener at home to Navy, 42-23. TU jumped out to a 14-point first-quarter lead and forced three turnovers in the opening frame, including two Green interceptions. But Navy’s 21 unanswered points in the third quarter proved to be the difference.

Series History

All-Time: Oklahoma State leads 44-27-5 Last Meeting: OSU 45, Tulsa 10 (2024, Tulsa) Tulsa’s Last Win: 1998 (35-20 in Tulsa) Tulsa’s Last Win in Stillwater: 1951 (37-7)

Where to Watch & Listen

TV: ESPN — National broadcast with Anish Shroff, Andrew Ware, and Paul Carcaterra. Radio: Big Country 99.5 FM (Tulsa market) with Bruce Howard, Rick Couri, and Jeremie Poplin. Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT Friday night.

Takeaways: Tulsa Prepares for Oklahoma State in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic

With Friday night’s showdown in Stillwater just days away, Bruce Howard and Jeremie Poplin broke down where Tulsa stands heading into the in-state rivalry game with Oklahoma State. Here are the key takeaways:

1. Turning the Page After Navy

Tulsa’s coaches and players don’t have much time to dwell on last week’s loss to Navy.

“Coaches have this so often, the 24-hour rule. You celebrate or you commiserate, and then you review the tape. In the case of Navy, you might as well throw it in the trash can until the Army game,” Howard said.

2. Short Week vs. OSU’s Extra Prep

The Cowboys are coming off a bye, while Tulsa has just a few days to regroup.

“From a Tulsa perspective, I’ve never really viewed that as a positive with OSU having a full week to prepare while Tulsa is coming off of a short week,” Poplin noted.

3. Importance on Both Sides

This matchup matters for each program’s trajectory.

“I think both teams are kind of itching to go out there and get a victory in this ball game,” Howard said. “Whoever comes out Friday with a win is going to be feeling a whole lot better about themselves.”

4. The Good, the Bad & the Surprising

Tulsa’s season so far:

Good: Energy and buy-in from Tre Lamb’s young staff. Bad: Injuries and a few unlucky breaks, including costly penalties and missed opportunities. Surprising: Special teams have been a steady strength, highlighted by punter Angus Davies.

5. Keys to Friday Night

Both agreed that an early punch is critical in Stillwater.

“They’ve been playing audio of the paddles thumping all week long in practice,” Howard said. “A good early start is huge, because once momentum rolls downhill, it’s tough to stop—especially if OSU gets rolling early.”

Tulsa hasn’t beaten Oklahoma State since 1998 and hasn’t won in Stillwater since 1951. But with both teams eager to rebound, the 77th meeting in this series has the makings of another tight battle.