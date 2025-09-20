Man arrested, accused of stabbing good Samaritan outside Tulsa donut shop

Friday, September 19th 2025, 8:09 pm
Tulsa police arrested a man they say stabbed a good Samaritan in the neck outside a donut store on Friday near Pine and Yale. Police say the victim was stabbed while trying to protect an employee at Brown's Donuts.
Tulsa police say witnesses told them Brandon Poor had been waving a knife and starting fires across the street from Brown's Donuts near Pine and Yale.
"So it was alarming. But, you know, he was across the street. Well, a girl was taking a break from the donut shop, and she went outside, and this person started to kind of walk aggressively towards her," said Captain Richard Meulenberg.
That's when a man went to intervene.
"So this good Samaritan, this 39-year-old male, you know, gets up and tries to intervene to stop this person from coming over there and causing her any harm," said Meulenberg.
During the altercation, officers say Poor stabbed the man in the neck.
"Unfortunately, this good Samaritan got, you know, just brutally stabbed because he was trying to do the right thing," said Meulenberg.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
"Any kind of cuts anywhere on your neck is potentially fatal. You're going to have a lot of blood loss," said Meulenberg.
Police say Poor took off after the stabbing, but officers were able to find him nearby and arrest him. Officers say they're thankful for the help of the good Samaritans and witnesses.
"We, the Tulsa Police Department and the community together, it takes both of us to kind of stop crime and reduce his predatory behavior," said Meulenberg.
Poor was booked in the Tulsa County Jail for assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He also had previous warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender.
Police say if you find yourself in a situation with a violent person, the best thing you can do is get away and call police.
