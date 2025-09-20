Baylor Hayes, Dom Richardson power Tulsa to 19-12 win over Oklahoma State

Sports Director John Holcomb recaps OSU's devastating loss to Tulsa on Friday.

By: John Holcomb

Tulsa Football earned a huge win over OSU on Friday, 19-12. Sports Director John Holcomb shared these thoughts after the game:

ISSUES EARLY

Credit Tulsa with good play calling early, taking advantage of the Cowboys losing contact with receivers and missing too many tackles. Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes was able to get comfortable early and that helped the Tulsa offense in a big way.

OFFENSE SPUTTERED

The opening drive of the game was promising for OSU until the Cowboys got inside the Tulsa 20. Settling for a field goal couldn't help but feel a little deflating. After that, Zane Flores felt too much pressure in the pocket at critical times, and running lanes weren't open (or backs weren't finding them) often enough.

RICHARDSON'S REVENGE

Former OSU running back Dom Richardson has found a home in Tulsa, and he'll no doubt remember this night for a long, long time. Richardson had 146 yards on 30 carries, enabling the Golden Hurricane to control things much of the game.

NOW WHAT?

Serious questions remain about the Cowboys' identity. The effort and execution on both sides of the ball were better in the second half, but the margin for error is very slim at the moment. A strong Baylor team comes to Stillwater next weekend, and unless some things tighten up on offense and defense, the task of beating the Bears and washing away a sour taste from the non-conference portion of the schedule will be difficult.