Mike Gundy says OSU ‘outcoached’ early, stresses patience after historic loss to Tulsa

Cowboys stumble on third and fourth down, look to regroup ahead of Big 12 play

By: Drake Johnson

-

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy admitted his team was “outcoached” early and couldn’t overcome penalties or missed chances in Friday night’s 19-12 loss to Tulsa, the Cowboys’ first road defeat to the Golden Hurricane since 1998.

OSU struggles on third and fourth down

Gundy pointed directly to execution on key downs as a deciding factor.

“We were five of 19, and they were 10 of 22,” Gundy said. “That was a big part of the game.”

The Cowboys moved the ball well on their opening drive, but penalties and stalled possessions mounted. Gundy admitted OSU is “not far enough along” as an offense to recover from setbacks.

“When we get in those situations, we’re not able to overcome penalties very well,” he said.

Gundy: ‘We were outcoached in the first quarter’

Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes kept OSU off balance with tempo and mobility.

“I thought they did a great job early in the game with some of the concepts that we haven’t executed on defense, and really through the first quarter, they outcoached us,” Gundy said.

OSU’s defense settled after halftime, but the slow start left the Cowboys playing catch-up. “We missed about five tackles I wish we had back,” Gundy said. “Their quarterback was really good, made some plays, was able to run and scramble. We had a hard time getting our hands on him.”

Young QB Zane Flores shows grit despite mistakes

Redshirt freshman quarterback Zane Flores flashed potential but was inconsistent. He finished with more than 200 passing yards but missed open throws and was hurt by drops.

“There was four or five throws that he missed, and then we had about five or six drops,” Gundy said.

Still, the coach praised Flores’ competitiveness.

“He competed. He ran. He fought. There’s times he ran the football. He’s learning on the run. But he competed and showed some grit right till the end,” Gundy said.

Gundy preached patience in Flores’ development: “There is not a fast-forward button for the development of a quarterback. In my opinion, in four or five weeks he’ll be considerably different than he is now just through experience.”

Frustration, but no finger-pointing

The loss stung, especially with a loud home crowd for a blackout game at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“I hated it for the crowd,” Gundy said. “They showed up and they were loud and very supportive. I hated that part of it.”

But Gundy said the locker room remained united. “One good thing is I can tell they’re all hurting, which is good. There’s not finger pointing, which is good.”

Looking ahead to Baylor

OSU, now 1-2, opens Big 12 play next week against Baylor. Gundy said the only path forward is continued growth.

“My job is to evaluate the overall program, players, the systems, and then put it down and think about it,” he said. “What do we need to do to improve? That’s what I do.”

He added: “We’ve certainly been in a different situation a lot of years in a row. Currently, we’re not in that situation. But we’re in a position with guys that are still working hard. We just have to minimize the crucial errors at big times in the game.”