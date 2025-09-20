Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting near 71st and Harvard

Tulsa police say a man is dead after a late-night shooting, and another man is being questioned.

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near 71st Street and Harvard Avenue late Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the neighborhood in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they spoke with the caller and discovered a man dead inside the house.

Police said one man was taken in for questioning, and they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random. Officers said there was some sort of relationship between the victim and the man being questioned.

Homicide investigators are processing the scene to piece together what happened inside the home. Police have not yet released the names of those involved.

This is a developing story. News On 6 will bring you updates as they become available.