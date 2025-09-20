16-year-old girl critically injured in southeast OKC rollover crash

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a late-night rollover crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

Saturday, September 20th 2025, 8:59 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a rollover crash late Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Southeast 89th Street and Shields Boulevard. The girl was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

