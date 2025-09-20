16-year-old girl critically injured in southeast OKC rollover crash

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a late-night rollover crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

Police say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Southeast 89th Street and Shields Boulevard. The girl was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.