How much fiber should you eat per day?

Most Americans fall short on daily fiber, but experts say fiber maxing with balanced meals can safely boost intake and improve health.

Saturday, September 20th 2025, 10:31 am

By: Graham Dowers


Health experts say only about 5% of Americans get enough fiber each day, with most averaging just 15 grams. The recommended intake is about 25 grams daily for women and 38 for men.

Fiber maxing is the practice of adding fiber-rich foods to every meal. Breakfast could include oatmeal with berries, lunch might feature quinoa and chickpeas and dinner could pair protein with plenty of vegetables.

Health benefits of fiber

Adequate fiber helps lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease while also regulating blood sugar levels. It also helps with fullness and digestion when consumed throughout the day.

Experts caution against exceeding 60 grams per day, as this can cause bloating, constipation, and interfere with the absorption of minerals such as iron and zinc. Excess fiber may also affect how the body processes some prescription medications.

Doctors recommend gradually increasing fiber and drinking plenty of water to aid digestion. A balanced approach that includes fruits, vegetables, grains, beans and nuts can safely help people meet their daily fiber requirements.
