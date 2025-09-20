Tulsans step out in support at Walk to End Alzheimer's

Hundreds gather in Tulsa for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, raising funds and awareness for the disease affecting millions.

By: Eden Jones

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Hundreds of people in Tulsa laced up their walking shoes for a powerful cause. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings families, caregivers and advocates together in the fight against the disease that impacts millions of Americans.

“It’s a few hours where they can have a good time, but also to spread the mission and let them know that we’re here to support them in any way,” said Chrystal Medlock with the Alzheimer's Association.

A Family's Story

For Lance Sloan, every step is for his wife, Ashley. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 3 years ago after 16 months of appointments, tests and waiting. It took multiple specialists, MRIs, PET scans, and a spinal tap to confirm a diagnosis: Ashley, at just 49 years old, had early-onset Alzheimer’s. After her diagnosis, the Sloans left Colorado and returned to Tulsa to be closer to family. In June, the couple met with Oklahoma lawmakers and staff, urging support for the Alzheimer’s Screening and Protection Act. The bill would improve early detection of the disease using FDA blood screening tests.

"She's done a wonderful job dealing with this devastating disease that has no cure yet, and we hope to support and see that come to an end," said Lance.

A World Without the Disease

The walk is the Alzheimer's Association's biggest fundraiser of the year. The money raised through the event funds critical research and support. If you're impacted by Alzheimer’s and would like some resources or information, the Alzheimer’s Association help line is available 24/7. That number is 800-272-3900.



