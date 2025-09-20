Golden Hurricane Beat Cowboys: Tulsa Beats Oklahoma State for first road win in 74 years

Head coach Tre Lamb called it a “program win” as Tulsa stunned Oklahoma State, snapping a decades-long road losing streak in Stillwater.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Tulsa football pulled off a historic upset on Friday night, defeating Oklahoma State for the first time in Stillwater in 74 years. The Golden Hurricane leaned on a dominant defensive performance, a physical ground game, and a determined mentality to secure the breakthrough victory.

Running back Dom Richardson powered Tulsa with 146 rushing yards, including a long touchdown run in the first half. “The ball’s the team,” Richardson said. “I knew I had to protect it, protect my brothers, and play hard for them. This one was personal, and I’m glad we came out with the win.”

Braylin Presley, who also played a key role offensively, called the moment a product of preparation. “This was a team effort. From the training staff to the players to the coaches, everyone prepared hard all week. We knew it would be a dog fight, but if we stayed locked in play-by-play, we could compete with these guys.”

On defense, linebacker Ray Coney led the charge with 13 tackles, helping Tulsa’s defense stiffen in the second half when the offense struggled to move the ball. “Ball is ball no matter who you play,” Coney said. “You a dog, you a dog — it’s gonna show up wherever you are. We weren’t letting them score, no matter what.”

Head coach Tre Lamb praised the complete performance from his team. “That’s a program win,” Lamb said. “Special teams, offense, defense, nutrition staff, strength staff — everyone. Beating a Big 12 team, I don’t care if they’re having a down year, that’s Oklahoma State. They’ve got resources we don’t, and we took it to them tonight. I thought we were the better team.”

Lamb also singled out Richardson’s effort as the turning point. “He had a look in his eye all week,” Lamb said. “They didn’t think he was good enough to play there anymore. He took it personal, and he punished them.”

The win marks what Lamb believes could be a turning point for the program. “I’m tired of being disrespected, tired of being the little brother,” he said. “If you want to do something about it, you go out and punch somebody in the mouth. That’s what we did tonight.”

Tulsa now turns its attention to Tulane, with conference play looming. Presley made sure to remind his teammates of the challenge ahead. “Enjoy the win tonight, but tomorrow it’s back to work,” he said. “We can’t get complacent. There’s a lot of season left.”

Game Flow

Oklahoma State opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal from Logan Ward early in the first quarter, but Tulsa answered immediately. Quarterback Baylor Hayes connected on a 42-yard strike to Brody Foley and capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Presley.

From there, Tulsa’s offense controlled the clock. Kicker Seth Morgan converted four field goals (27, 38, 47, 47 yards), giving Tulsa a 19-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

Oklahoma State closed the gap late, with Zane Flores scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth and Ward adding another field goal. But Tulsa’s defense held firm, stopping the Cowboys’ final drive at the 10-yard line to seal the upset.

Key Performances

Dom Richardson carried the ball 31 times for 146 yards, setting a career high in carries and delivering a physical tone. Baylor Hayes completed 23 of 36 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown, adding 23 rushing yards. Ray Coney led the defense with 13 tackles and one sack. Seth Morgan went 4-for-5 on field goals, providing critical points in a tight contest.




