Multiple outages reported near Tulsa metro, affecting over 1000 customers

Power outages across Green Country following Saturday night's strong storms, leaving many in Tulsa metro in the dark.

Saturday, September 20th 2025, 10:03 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


TULSA, Okla. -

The thunderstorms that spread across Green Country Saturday night have cut off power to over 1000 customers in and around the Tulsa metro into Sunday morning.

According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma Outage Map, areas near Bartlesville, Lotsee, and the Tulsa metro are experiencing power outages due to severe weather.

No estimated time of restoration has been posted at this time.

This is a developing story.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

  1. PSO Outage Map
  2. OG&E Outage Map
  3. VVEC Outage Map
  4. Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
  5. Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note: Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
