Are there any new ankle replacement techniques?

A new ankle replacement technique developed by Dr. Mark Schon is showing longer-lasting results, with research confirming implants remain intact up to 10 years.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Ankle arthritis can make everyday movements like walking and climbing painful. For patients who don’t respond to medications, surgery has long been an option, but traditional replacement methods often come with mixed results.

“In the 90s, a few designs came out that were quite good, better than what we had had before, but still having failures by 8 to 10 years,” said Dr. Mark Schon, who developed a new approach to ankle surgery.

Instead of entering through the front of the ankle, Dr. Schon’s patented technique allows surgeons to go in from the side, preserving more bone. The procedure also uses a specialized metal designed to improve bonding.

Schon installed the first Zimmer Biomet Trabecular Metal Total Ankle Replacement 13 years ago. That patient still has his implant, and recent data shows 130 patients with the Zimmer implant remain intact five to ten years later.

Recovery is similar to traditional surgery, but with an important difference: patients can begin full weight-bearing after just two weeks. Healing typically takes six months to a year.

Schon says around 15,000 people worldwide are now walking with his ankle design. The latest study on the procedure was published in June 2025 in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.