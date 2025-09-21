Tulsa Warriors Hockey Club honors military service members who are Prisoners of War, Missing in Action in tournament

Honoring unaccounted veterans, Tulsa Warriors Hockey Club hosts POW-MIA Classic. Funds raised go to the POW-MIA Museum to identify missing service members.

By: Eden Jones

Honoring Missing Heroes

The Tulsa Warriors Hockey Club's POW-MIA Classic is a special tournament - one that carries the weight of sacrifice, service and remembrance of military service members.

Teams full of veterans from all over are playing for those who can’t - military service members who are or were Prisoners of War or declared Missing In Action. They battle it out in a round-robin style tournament, and all the funds will go to the POW-MIA Museum that works to recover and identify missing service members. Chad Olson with the Tulsa Warriors says it's both a fun weekend and a promise to never forget those unaccounted for.

"I think it really hits them pretty good whenever they get out there, knowing that's what they're doing and that they're here for that reason," he said.

Playing for Those Who Can't

For players like Chris Brooks, it’s a heavy responsibility… but one they carry with pride.

"Getting everyone else to remember what we're here for and who has helped us get to this part of our life," he said.

How to Support

Olson says the club was created in Tulsa because they believe it is their duty and responsibility to fellow veterans to establish a program to bring the great game of ice hockey to them. He says the goal is to create an avenue for healing and restoring confidence in our honored veterans. To learn how to get involved and more about the team, click here. To donate to the club, click here.











