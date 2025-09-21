Mike Gundy’s future at Oklahoma State: Contract, buyout and growing pressure after Tulsa loss

After a historic home loss to Tulsa and a 1-2 start, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy faces rising questions about his future, his contract terms, and a built-in succession plan.

By: News On 6

Mike Gundy is in his 21st season as the head coach at Oklahoma State, making him the second-longest tenured coach in college football behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz. However, after a 3-9 season in 2024 that included zero conference wins, and then opening this season with a 69-3 loss at Oregon and a home loss to Tulsa, questions about his future in Stillwater are growing louder.

In 2024, the Cowboys failed to make a bowl game for the first time since Gundy’s debut season in 2005. This year hasn’t started any better, with Oklahoma State sitting at 1-2 following a lopsided loss to Oregon and a historic home defeat to Tulsa — the Golden Hurricane’s first win in Stillwater since 1951.

Mike Gundy’s Contract and Buyout at Oklahoma State

Following last season’s struggles, Gundy agreed to a restructured contract in December 2024 that included both a pay cut and a reduced buyout. His salary for 2025 is set at $6.75 million, with annual raises of $125,000 through the end of the deal in 2028.

The buyout terms shifted from a percentage model to a flat-rate structure:

$15 million if fired without cause through Dec. 31, 2027 $10 million if fired in 2028

That marked a sharp drop from the $25.3 million figure in his previous contract, signaling an openness on both sides to a smoother transition should results not improve.

Does Mike Gundy’s Deal Include a Succession Plan?

One unusual feature of the new deal is a succession plan clause. The contract calls for Gundy to assist Oklahoma State in “identifying, evaluating and developing a successor” and helping with a smooth transition when the time comes. However, if the Cowboys decide to part ways with Gundy early, that provision would no longer apply.

How Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Legacy Is Being Tested

Since taking over in 2005, Gundy has become the winningest coach in program history. He’s led Oklahoma State to 18 bowl appearances, winning 12, including two Fiesta Bowls. But after years of consistency, his program is facing rare turbulence.

With Big 12 play about to begin and mounting pressure from fans, boosters, and administrators, the coming weeks may determine whether Gundy remains the face of Cowboy football or if the succession plan arrives sooner than expected.