FC Tulsa clinches playoff spot with 1-1 road draw against Oakland Roots

FC Tulsa secures a spot in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs after a 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots. Forward Taylor Calheira scores his 12th season goal to tie the match.

By: Scott Pfeil

FC Tulsa is headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The club punched its ticket to the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs with a 1-1 draw at Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night.

Oakland got on the board in the 23rd minute, when forward Peter Wilson found space in the box and converted a low finish to put the Roots ahead 1-0. Tulsa responded with several chances but still trailed 1-0 at halftime. Just six minutes into the second half, forward Taylor Calheira found the back of the net from the left side of the box to level the match at 1-1. The goal was his 12th of the 2025 season. Despite a flurry of Oakland corners in stoppage time, Tulsa’s defensive block held firm to secure the draw, and clinch a postseason berth with weeks still remaining in the regular season.

Tulsa Remains In 1st Place

Tulsa clinched the playoff berth with 5 matches left in the regular season. Thanks to the 1 point earned on Saturday night, FC Tulsa maintains its 1st place lead in the USL's Western Conference. Tulsa moves to 13-8-4 on the season, with 47 points through 25 matches. Sacramento Republic remains in 2nd place with 41 points through 24 matches.

Player & Coach Reactions

Head Coach Luke Spencer:

“Every game at this point in the season feels like a playoff match — there’s a lot on the line for every team,” said Head Coach Luke Spencer. “I’m proud of the guys for coming back and securing a point, and while clinching the playoffs is a good accomplishment, we’re not satisfied. We’re going to keep pushing for more.”

Forward Taylor Calheira:

“It felt great to score my 12th goal of the season and help the team clinch a playoff spot. That was the goal from the start of the season. I thought maybe I could’ve done a bit more to help us win, but getting into the playoffs is a big step.”

Midfielder Boubacar Diallo:

“Communication is everything — it’s our strength. When the back line communicates with the midfield, and the midfield with the attackers, it brings the whole team together. The teams that are most connected are the ones that win.”

What's Next?

FC Tulsa wraps up its three-match road trip next weekend at Indy Eleven. Kickoff on Saturday, September 27, is set for 6 pm.