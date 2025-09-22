"Having the ground under your feet again"; Claremore barber shop reopens after being damaged in 2024 tornado

Darrell's Barber Shop in Claremore was damaged by the 2024 Claremore tornado. It is now back open, 16 months after the tragedy, and the owner is excited to be able to serve her community again.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A Claremore barber shop is seeing customers again after its building was destroyed in a tornado last year.

For the first time in 16 months, people are getting their hair cut again at Darrell’s Barber Shop in Claremore.

"It is Oklahoma,” said Christina Largent, the Owner of Darrell’s Barber Shop. “You know it's a possibility. So you do make some plans for it, thinking that if it does, this is what's going to happen or how it will turn out. But until you are in the middle of it and realize this is the way it is, you're never prepared."

She’s now excited for things to go back to normal.

"You got to get through the storm and the storm doesn't stop after the storm's gone,” said Largent. “It still keeps going. But there is light. Sun does come back, and it gets better."

Largent is thankful for all her customers and the people of Claremore who were patient and understanding while repairs were made.

"That's been a motivator, because you don't realize how much you mean to a community until you're affected by the situation,” said Largent. “And then the community shows up and they really support. They support you through the process."

With the shop’s doors back open, she is one step closer to the tornado just being a chapter in her story.

"It means a lot,” said Largent. “It means that I accomplished something. I got through it. I survived it. It's like having the ground under your feet again."

The owner says there are still a few more upgrades they want to do but they are excited to finally see customers inside the barber shop again.