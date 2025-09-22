Muskogee police strike armed suspect with vehicle after chase

Muskogee police use patrol car to strike armed suspect Sunday night after the individual fired at Muskogee Creek Nation Light Horse officers.

By: News On 6

Muskogee police said officers used a patrol car to stop an armed suspect Sunday evening after a pursuit that began with shots fired at Muskogee Creek Nation Light Horse Police.

The incident began around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 21, when Creek Nation officers requested assistance after the suspect fired at them.

When Muskogee police arrived, they saw Creek Nation officers chasing the armed individual on foot. Officers said the suspect ignored multiple commands to comply.

To stop what they described as an immediate threat to public safety, a Muskogee officer used their patrol vehicle to strike the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a Tulsa hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or condition.

The case remains under investigation.