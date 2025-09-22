How a Tulsa nonprofit uses aquaponics to grow fresh food and feed families year-round

Learn how Food on the Move overcomes Oklahoma's unpredictable weather with innovative farming, serving organic lettuce, basil, and other herbs free of charge at their monthly food festivals.

By: Jayden Brannon

A Tulsa nonprofit is feeding thousands of families every month with a farming method that doesn’t depend on Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather.

Food on the Move grows fresh produce indoors using aquaponics and hydroponics, creating a self-sustaining cycle that makes food available all year long.

How the system works

Hydroponics and aquaponics allow crops to grow without soil. In aquaponics, fish waste fertilizes plants, which in turn filter and clean the water. The water is then reused in a closed loop.

“By using these controlled environment agriculture systems, they're basically in a way weatherproof and what that helps us do is that way, you know, we're not depending on the weather to determine when we can grow food, what our growing season is and when we can feed people,” said William Woods with Food on the Move.

What they’re growing

Inside the facility, staff are cultivating lettuce, basil and other herbs. The produce is fully organic and ready to eat right after harvest.

Feeding families for free

Everything grown is distributed free of charge at Food on the Move’s monthly food and resource festivals. On average, more than 5,000 pounds of food are given away at each event.

In August 2025, Food on the Move and other community partners served 894 families at it's community food and resource festivals. That included 1,320 hot meals and 18,623 pounds of produce distributed.

Looking ahead

The next festival is Tuesday evening at the Common Good Community Hub in west Tulsa, 19 S 49th W Ave, Tulsa, OK 74127. It is happening from 5:30-7:30 pm.