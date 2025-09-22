Police identify man killed in shooting at Tulsa QuikTrip

Tulsa Police say 36-year-old Justin Mattingly was shot and killed during a confrontation at a QuikTrip near downtown, and while the suspected shooter was questioned, he has been released as the case is reviewed by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

By: Ethan Wright, Jeromee Scot

-

Tulsa Police identified the man killed in a shooting at a gas station just west of downtown as 36-year-old Justin Mattingly.

What police say happened

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire at the QuikTrip near Gilcreast Museum Road and Highway 412. When police arrived, they said they found Mattingly with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMSA medics tried to treat him, but he died a few minutes later.

Police said Mattingly and another man were involved in an altercation that began inside the store and continued into the parking lot. Detectives say surveillance video showed the man assaulting Mattingly, and Mattingly making threats back at him.

A short time later, investigators say Mattingly and a friend, who were both riding motorcycles, pulled up behind and beside the man’s car at a gas pump.

Police say Mattingly kicked the man’s car door before starting to leave. While still inside his vehicle, the man fired a shot that struck Mattingly.

Suspect questioned and released

Investigators previously said the suspect did not flee and was taken into custody without incident. They said the man who fired the shot was questioned but later released. He is not currently under arrest.

Officers say all investigative findings will be presented to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges are filed.