Outdoor Pics With Tess: Dane's Bear Sighting

Monday, September 22nd 2025, 5:50 am

By: News On 6


Here's a look at Dane Palmer's trail cam in Locust Grove!

A couple of bears are loving his feeder.

The only problem -- it's for deer not bears.

They were pretty respectful at first -- then started getting destructive with his feeder -- but Dane says he has it anchored to the ground, so it's all good.

He also says he found a den about 100 yards away.

