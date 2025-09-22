Outdoor Pics With Tess: Dane's Bear Sighting

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: News On 6

Here's a look at Dane Palmer's trail cam in Locust Grove!

A couple of bears are loving his feeder.

The only problem -- it's for deer not bears.

They were pretty respectful at first -- then started getting destructive with his feeder -- but Dane says he has it anchored to the ground, so it's all good.

He also says he found a den about 100 yards away.

