Outdoor Pics With Tess: Dane's Bear Sighting

Monday, September 22nd 2025, 5:50 am
Here's a look at Dane Palmer's trail cam in Locust Grove!
A couple of bears are loving his feeder.
The only problem -- it's for deer not bears.
They were pretty respectful at first -- then started getting destructive with his feeder -- but Dane says he has it anchored to the ground, so it's all good.
He also says he found a den about 100 yards away.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
