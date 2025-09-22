Tulsa Police investigate shooting after man found with gunshot wounds

Tulsa police investigate after a masked shooter allegedly shot a man near gas station. Victim expected to recover.

By: Samantha Rupe

Tulsa police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds showed up at an apartment complex near Admiral Boulevard and Garnett Road late Sunday night.

The man told officers he was walking near the Flying J gas station at Admiral Boulevard and 129th East Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when someone wearing a ski mask opened fire, hitting him twice. Police said he went to the complex for help because he knew someone who lived there.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to investigators. Officers searched the area but said they could not locate a crime scene.