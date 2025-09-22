Spirit Halloween reveals 2025’s hottest costumes, from K-pop to Marvel

From Netflix favorites to glittering pink ‘Gal-loween’ looks, this year’s trends cover scares, sparkle and superheroes.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

Halloween season is here, and Spirit Halloween has unveiled its list of the most popular costumes and décor trends for 2025.

From streaming sensations to Broadway blockbusters, fans will have plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday in style.

‘Halloween is the ultimate stage for self-expression, and no one brings that to life like Spirit Halloween fans,’ said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. ‘Our team works year-round to anticipate the season's biggest moments and create a one-of-a-kind assortment of costumes, accessories, and décor.’

K-pop and demons dominate

One of the biggest trends is inspired by Netflix’s record-breaking hit, “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Spirit Halloween is offering the only officially licensed costumes from the show, giving fans a chance to dress as Rumi, Mira and Zoey from the group HUNTR/X.

Wicked takes center stage

The upcoming film “Wicked: For Good,” set to hit theaters in November, is also fueling demand for Glinda- and Elphaba-inspired looks. Spirit says crowns, hats and glittery accessories will make for popular duo or group costumes this year.

Superheroes suit up

Marvel mania continues with costumes from “Fantastic Four: First Steps” and dozens of new Spider-Man variations, including Miles Morales and Spider-Girl. Spirit is betting these superhero outfits will be a major draw for fans.

Squid Game makes a return

Netflix’s “Squid Game” remains a cultural phenomenon. The iconic green player tracksuits, Front Man mask and Young-Hee doll-inspired look are among the trending picks for 2025.

A pink twist on Halloween

For those who prefer fun over fright, “Gal-loween” is the latest viral trend. Spirit’s all-pink “Pink-O-Ween” collection includes glittering Ghostface masks, sparkly décor, and Instagram-ready accessories.

More to explore

Spirit Halloween says shoppers can also find costumes inspired by “Wednesday,” “South Park,” “SpongeBob,” and even “Happy Gilmore 2.” Families can choose from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and other franchises.

Fans can browse all of this year’s costumes at stores nationwide or online at SpiritHalloween.com.