C.A.S.T. for Kids' fishing fun for children with special needs

The event, now in its fourth year locally, drew 18 children and their families on Saturday.

By: Nick McCauley

It was a memorable day on the water Saturday as 18 children with special needs and their families took part in the annual C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event at Skiatook Lake.

Kids reeled in everything from small catches to big trophies, including a 15-pound catfish caught on a Zebco 33 rod during the day’s activities. The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony recognizing each child’s achievements.

This year marked the fourth year the event has been held at Skiatook Lake. Volunteers from across the community helped organize and guide the families throughout the day.

Founded in 1991, the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation — which stands for Catch A Special Thrill — hosts events in 26 states, pairing children with special needs and their caretakers with community volunteers for a day of outdoor fishing and fun. The nonprofit says its goal is to make children feel valued and celebrated while showing that kids with disabilities can accomplish anything.

Since its creation, the foundation has organized more than 1,500 events nationwide.